Kentucky governor seeks to revive health insurance exchange

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has announced plans to bring back Kentucky’s health insurance exchange.

The exchange was dismantled by his Republican predecessor. Beshear notified federal officials of his plans to revive the state-based exchange at the start of 2022.

His father, former Gov. Steve Beshear, started the state’s online health exchange, dubbed kynect.

It allowed Kentuckians to purchase commercial health plans or sign up for Medicaid.

GOP Gov. Matt Bevin abolished the state exchange. Bevin said it was too costly and that Kentuckians could use the federal website to buy health insurance.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.