Hundreds of people stand in line for unemployment benefits in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Some people have been waiting since March to receive their unemployment benefits and Wednesday hundreds of them came to Frankfort to wait in line for answers.

The help first arrived Tuesday just after a protest started of people upset over the lack of results, months after some first filed claims.

State officials opened a building near the state capitol building to help people who have had problems.

At one point, the line went the length of the state capitol parking garage lot and all the way around the annex building.

“It’s very frustrating. I mean people are scared. The lady behind me came hours away and she has a small child with her, ” said Sue Ann Buchanan, who lost her job last month.

Richard Bedwick was also waiting in line today, “I haven’t been as long as a lot of people, but I was here trying to get answers to the questions I have, why I haven’t received payment so far.”

Some people came from Frankfort but others came from as far away as Paducah.

One woman from Harrodsburg said she got in line at 7:00 a.m. and her claim was resolved just after 9:00 a.m.

Others, like Sue Paige, waited much longer and left still feeling unsatisfied. “I didn’t get resolved everything I thought was going to get resolved. They were telling me to go to the bank, they didn’t know why this happened or that happened.”

