Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Christian Coleman, the reigning world champion in the 100-meter dash, has been suspended for missing drug tests. The Athletics Integrity Unit updated its list of athletes on provisional suspension Wednesday to include Coleman, hours after he revealed details of the case. Coleman said earlier on Twitter that drug testers tried to find him Dec. 9 while he was at a mall Christmas shopping. That was his third infraction in a 12-month period.

UNDATED (AP) — Tiz the Law looks every bit like the best 3-year-old in the world and is the Triple Crown favorite, even with the races being run out of their normal order. It’ll take something spectacular Saturday from a watered-down field to prevent him from becoming the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont Stakes in over 130 years. Tiz the Law has the same owners and trainer as Funny Cide, who fell just short of the Triple Crown in 2003. A Belmont win would complete 82-year-old trainer Barclay Tagg's personal Triple Crown and make Tiz the Law the front-runner for the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby.