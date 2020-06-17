Gloomy weather continues Thursday and Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gloomy skies and rain chances continue as we end out the workweek. Some better weather moves in for the weekend!

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see those mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered rain chances. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This low-pressure system on the east coast will continue to impact us here in the mountains throughout the rest of the workweek. It’ll start to move inland and provide better rain chances Thursday and Friday.

So for your Thursday, it could be soggy at times with that low moving closer. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s. Some areas might struggle to get into the 70s. We should see mostly showers tomorrow, but a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Scattered showers continue Thursday night with overnight lows near 60.

Extended Forecast

That low-pressure system will continue to impact us Friday bringing scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two. Highs look to get slightly warmer with temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

It looks like we’ll see a break in the rain and clouds for your Father’s Day weekend. A stray rain chance is possible both Saturday and Sunday, but we look to remain on the drier side for now. We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds throughout both days with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will get back into the mid to upper 60s.

Models have not been the best so it is hard to say what exactly is going to happen for the new workweek. Highs look to remain in the 80s for now with daily rain chances. We will continue to update you on the forecast for next week.

