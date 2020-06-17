Advertisement

Gloomy weather continues Thursday and Friday

(KCRG)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gloomy skies and rain chances continue as we end out the workweek. Some better weather moves in for the weekend!

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see those mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered rain chances. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This low-pressure system on the east coast will continue to impact us here in the mountains throughout the rest of the workweek. It’ll start to move inland and provide better rain chances Thursday and Friday.

So for your Thursday, it could be soggy at times with that low moving closer. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s. Some areas might struggle to get into the 70s. We should see mostly showers tomorrow, but a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Scattered showers continue Thursday night with overnight lows near 60.

Extended Forecast

That low-pressure system will continue to impact us Friday bringing scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two. Highs look to get slightly warmer with temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

It looks like we’ll see a break in the rain and clouds for your Father’s Day weekend. A stray rain chance is possible both Saturday and Sunday, but we look to remain on the drier side for now. We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds throughout both days with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will get back into the mid to upper 60s.

Models have not been the best so it is hard to say what exactly is going to happen for the new workweek. Highs look to remain in the 80s for now with daily rain chances. We will continue to update you on the forecast for next week.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cloud cover, continuing rain chances keep cooler air in place

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The low pressure system that has been a constant thorn in the WYMT Weather Team’s side for the last several days continues to spin off the coast of the Carolina’s.

Forecast

Few rain chances Wednesday, cooler air continues

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Scattered rain chances continue for your Wednesday. The cooler trend will continue for a few more days before the heat and humidity return.

Forecast

Cooler air, spotty rain chances continue today

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:24 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
The cooler trend continues across the mountains for a few more days and it looks like our spotty to scattered rain chances aren’t going anywhere either.

Forecast

Cooler temperatures, scattered rain chances continue

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
The cooler temperatures continue heading into the next few days, but so do those scattered showers and storms.

Latest News

Forecast

Rain chances linger today, cooler temps continue

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 2:22 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Our “moisture starved” cold front ended up finding some moisture on Sunday and, unfortunately, some of that rain will follow us into the new week.

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Rain chances return today

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 4:44 AM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
More sunshine and nice temperatures continue as we head into the weekend!

Forecast

Comfortable temperatures, sunshine continue this weekend

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
More sunshine and nice temperatures continue as we head into the weekend!

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Delightful conditions, lots of sunshine

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 2:12 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! We made it through another week and hopefully you can coast into a beautiful weekend.

Forecast

Comfortable temperatures continue, plenty of sunshine

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
The sunshine has returned and it’ll stick around heading into the next several days!

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Beautiful stretch of weather starts today across the mountains

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 2:49 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Those upper 80s and low 90s we’ve seen for most of the first days of June are about to become a thing of the past for the next few days.