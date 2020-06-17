Former M.C. Napier coach, Hazard Athletic Director Bill Dixon dies at age 79

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former M.C. Napier football and baseball coach Bill Dixon died on Tuesday, June 16 at age 79. Dixon coached at M.C. Napier, now a part of Perry County Central, for 20 years. He is a member of the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches’ Hall of Fame.

WSGS News: Former Hazard High School Athletic Director Bill Dixon has died.

Dixon was also an athletic director at Hazard and he refereed in the KHSAA Sweet 16. Eventually, he became a color commentator for WSGS.

