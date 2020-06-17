Advertisement

Former M.C. Napier coach, Hazard Athletic Director Bill Dixon dies at age 79

Dixon also refereed games in the KHSAA Sweet 16.
Bill Dixon with Coach Jerry Brewer in 1983 during his time as coach at M. C. Napier.
Bill Dixon with Coach Jerry Brewer in 1983 during his time as coach at M. C. Napier.((Photo: WSGS))
By Willie Hope
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former M.C. Napier football and baseball coach Bill Dixon died on Tuesday, June 16 at age 79. Dixon coached at M.C. Napier, now a part of Perry County Central, for 20 years. He is a member of the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches’ Hall of Fame.

WSGS News: Former Hazard High School Athletic Director Bill Dixon has died. Dixon was a KHSAA official at the Sweet 16...

Posted by WSGS on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Dixon was also an athletic director at Hazard and he refereed in the KHSAA Sweet 16. Eventually, he became a color commentator for WSGS.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky season opener vs. Eastern Michigan moved to Sept. 3

Updated: 19 hours ago
Kentucky Season Opener vs. Eastern Michigan Moved to Sept. 3.

Sports

Leslie County native Tim Couch named to 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Tim Couch named to 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Sports

Dan Howard takes over as Hazard’s head football coach

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Dan Howard takes over as Hazard head football coach

Sports

Football teams around the mountains return to the field

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear and Willie Hope
The fall sports season is still in the balance, but a number of schools around the Commonwealth took the first step back on Monday.

Latest News

Sports

Former UK Pitcher in action overseas

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Tommy Pool
Despite baseball leagues on hold in North America, one former Kentucky player is still in action on the diamond.

Sports

Oh Canada! Breathitt County’s William Long receiving international recruiting attention

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Breathitt County's William Long receiving international interest.

Sports

NCAA recommends schools use Election Day in November as day off to encourage athletes to vote

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT
College athletes have used their voices to call for social change in the United States since the death of George Floyd last month sparked protests around the world.

Sports

Kentucky Punter Grant McKinniss enters transfer portal

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT
Kentucky's kicker, Grant McKinniss, enters the transfer portal ahead of senior season.

Sports

No team workouts, no problem

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Tommy Pool
Despite team workouts on hold, high school athletes continue to stay in shape preparing for upcoming season and goals.

Sports

A Mountain Basketball strong hold sees outdoor courts re-energized

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
Outdoor basketball courts at a Clay County park are repaired, restoring pride and tradition to a county that loves its basketball.