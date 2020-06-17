Advertisement

Coroner: Carol Barr's death result of natural causes

The wife of Congressman Andy Barr unexpectedly passed away Tuesday.
By WKYT News Staff
Jun. 17, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A release from the Fayette County Coroner’s Office states that a preliminary autopsy found that the cause of death is a heart condition called Mitral Valve Prolapse, or “Floppy Valve Syndrome.”

Her death is considered to be from natural causes.

Andy Barr, family members and friends are remembering Carol Barr on Wednesday.

The congressman’s wife unexpectedly passed away Tuesday at their Lexington home. She was 39 years old.

Andy Barr released a statement on Wednesday. The full statement reads as follows:

“At this time of tremendous grief and pain, we ask for prayers for our beautiful, dear and precious Carol, the greatest, most selfless and giving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend anyone could ever have. We also ask for love and prayers for Carol’s greatest legacy - her loving and devoted daughters Eleanor and Mary Clay - through whom Carol’s extraordinary life, high character and irrepressible spirit will continue. In this moment of profound grief and heartbreak, we are so grateful for the gift and blessing of Carol’s life, for her strong faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, for the comfort of fond memories and her victory in heaven and for all those who have surrounded Carol’s family, the girls and I with beautiful expressions of love, compassion and sympathy.”

Sad isn’t a word neighbors and friends are using to describe the situation, but when asked what word they would use, they were at a loss.

They asked how do you begin to talk about someone who was just so good and loved.

While we often saw Carol standing by her husband for elections and other events, neighbors say she was one of the most passionate and giving people you could meet.

Friends and family remember Carol Barr
Friends and family remember Carol Barr

She was a healthcare representative at Pfizer and had previously served as the executive director for the Henry Clay Center for Statesmen ship.

Neighbors we talked with say she was just unlike anyone.

“I woke up at 2:30 this morning and it just makes me so sad to know that a life that has so much potential and just was so vibrant and everybody loved her,” said neighbor and friend Carol Russell. “So, and that it was just taken so young.”

Condolences began pouring in Tuesday night from Governor Andy Beshear to Barr’s former competition for Congress Amy McGrath.

Ambassador Kelly Craft released a statement Wednesday morning about Carol Barr’s passing:

Sen. Mitch McConnell also spoke Wednesday morning about Carol on the Senate floor:

