Cloud cover, continuing rain chances keep cooler air in place

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - I wish I had better news for you, but the forecast continues to stay unsettled and unseasonably cool for the near future.

Today and Tonight

The low pressure system that has been a constant thorn in the WYMT Weather Team’s side for the last several days continues to spin off the coast of the Carolina’s. I’ve dubbed it “Cousin Eddie”, named after Randy Quaid’s character from the classic movie “Christmas Vacation”, because just like Eddie, this system is overstaying its welcome and leaving its proverbial RV parked in our driveway.

Today will be a repeat of yesterday, for the most part. I’m going to call it partly to mostly cloudy skies, but in all reality the mostly part of that will probably be the story for a lot of you. Scattered showers will also continue to be an issue for some, so keep the rain gear handy, just in case. Highs will top out around the 70 degree mark. Some spots could get just a little warmer if they see a little more sun. Yes, I know it’s mid-June. Now, if someone just tell the forecast that, we might be ok. We’ll dry out a little tonight, but keep the partly to mostly cloudy skies as lows drop into the upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

We’re only 3 days away from summer, which starts on Saturday at 5:43 p.m. The forecast leading up to the solstice is going to be anything but summer like.

Our mainly cloudy skies and scattered rain chances continue Thursday and Friday. The mercury will do its very best to climb back toward what folks expect to see and feel this time of the year. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s both days and could make 80 on Friday. Humidity levels will gradually increase heading into the weekend.

Speaking of Father’s Day weekend, our rain chances back off a little, but not all the way, and we should see more sunshine. Like flipping a switch, summer will turn on for at least a couple of days, taking highs into the upper 80s and close to 90 both Saturday and Sunday. You might want to spend some time in the AC with dad on Sunday.

It doesn’t last long, however, as we track the potential for a new system by the first of next week. Rain chances will increase Monday and Tuesday and that will drop temperatures back into the low to mid 80s.

