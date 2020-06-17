Advertisement

Carol Barr, wife of Representative Andy Barr, dies

Andy and Carol, pictured with their two daughters Eleanor and Mary Clay.
Andy and Carol, pictured with their two daughters Eleanor and Mary Clay.(Andy Barr)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Eleanor Carol Barr, the wife of U.S. Representative Andy Barr, died suddenly on Tuesday night, according to a statement released by Congressman Barr’s Chief of Staff Mary Rosado.

Congressman Barr, a Republican representing Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District, married Carol in 2008. She had previously served as the executive director of the Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship in Lexington.

Together they had two daughters, Eleanor and Mary Clay.

The statement mentions that Congressman Barr may release a more detailed statement at a later date, but that right now his focus is on his two daughters.

