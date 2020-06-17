Boy Scouts of America shows support for Black Lives Matter and will require some scouts to earn diversity badge

(CNN)- In a statement released in support of Black Lives Matter, the Boy Scouts of America said it will require Eagle Scouts to earn a diversity and inclusion badge. It’ll examine its own role in perpetuating racism, too.

The organization, which also condemned the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, said it "has not been as brave as we should have been" when it comes to calling out racism.

"The Boy Scouts of America stands with Black families and the Black community because we believe that Black Lives Matter," the organization said in a letter on Scoutingwire, the organization's official blog. "This is not a political issue; it is a human rights issue and one we all have a duty to address."

Now, scouts must earn a diversity and inclusion merit badge to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts program. The new badge will build on existing programs that require scouts to "engage with other groups and cultures."

The organization said it's banned the Confederate flag for nearly 30 years, but it'll review property names, events and insignia to "ensure that symbols of oppression are not in use today or in the future."

“We will also continue to listen more, learn more and do more to promote a culture in which every person feels that they belong, are respected and are valued in Scouting, in their community and across America,” the scouting organization said.

