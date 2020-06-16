USA Drone Port & HCTC partner with world class Florida school

HAZARD (WYMT) -The USA Drone Port in Perry County has an exciting new partnership with Embry Riddle Aeronotical University in Florida. Not only will this allow educators from around the world to interact with Appalachia but provide a unique workforce in the mountains.

Some say the partnership between Hazard Community and Technical College and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University is a match made in heaven.

“You come to the college here and you get a two year degree in our unmanned systems technology program and without leaving the college you can move into Emory Riddle‘s four year program and get an engineering degree," said Bart Massey, a professor at HCTC and the Executive Director for USA Drone Port.

Embry Riddle Aeronautical University is the world’s largest, fully accredited university that specializes in aviation and aerospace. They excel in online instruction, especially in the type of unmanned systems and aero technology programs offered at HCTC.

“People can take these classes in Paintsville, in Somerset, wherever they like to and it’s developed so they have the ability to do hands-on," said Massey.

“Up to date we have spoken to over 3,500 people about drones," he said. “We have approximately 125 people who have gotten their pilot licenses Through our classes in this region a lot of them are Using drones on a daily or weekly basis.“

Three different AML grants that are associated with the drone port will bring infrastructure to the Perry County location, allowing them to build two buildings and almost double the length of the airstrip.

“This will give students from grade school all the way through University levels to come in and test ground and aerobiotics inside that facility. We will be able to create wind rain different types of temperatures. To tell how long a product will actually last in that environment .”

Making this facility the only one of its kind in the region although there are some similarities.

“But not of the size we’re going to have and definitely not for the assets that this is going to bring into this region.”

“There are all kinds of fascinating career pathways tied to all of this. But there’s also a supplemental piece students are getting smart about putting this degree with this degree," said Deronda Mobelini, Executive Director for the University Center for the Mountains.

Explaining to WYMT with Drone Port she would have been unable to add Embry Riddle Aeronautical University as a partner.

“The University Center for the Mountains is HCTC’s higher education or transfer center," said Mobelini.

Helping guide students towards higher education, "They may want a bachelors in some cases they want to come back to get a masters degree.”

Making sure once students graduate they can enter the workforce.

“They need employees we need to be able to say we have thought of that we have a lot of employees,“said Massey.

“And again that connection comes out of drone port," said Mobelini.

The first of its kind but not the last of what is to come from Appalachia.

