’This is a scrappy business already’; Brewery gets creative to get through shutdown

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Four years ago this August, two guys with experience in the non-profit world set out to bring a brewery to Somerset with little intention on making money, but more on the hopes to bring something different to a region wanting more.

In March of this year, like many front-facing businesses, their once, to them, abnormal way of operating ceased.

“When this happened sure, it was scary. It was scary for everyone, but in those terms, Del and I talked and were like, this is a scrappy business already so our hatches are battened down, we can survive this,” said Co-Owner and Co-Founder Daniel Stroud.

They had to get a little creative.

“The fear of not being able to accomplish any part of our mission let alone pay bills was very, very scary”

They started a carryout and curbside business. They also started “crowlers” which are 32oz cans of their beer that people can take home.

These ideas were enough to get them through the days where they would see nearly 100 people inside but now, saw their former furniture store building empty.

“We saw an uptick across all boards and what it really felt like, at least from my side as an engineer of this place, is an uptick in supporters instead of an uptick in consumers,” said Stroud.

When Jarfly opened, the idea was to create a place that people could come and see art and listen to music while also enjoying a drink that has Appalachian roots.

“We still want to hold onto that culture of from the ground up, and we want to hold on to our closest mates that are on either side of us,” said Stroud.

Stroud is proud of the fact that the Brewery he helped build was able to survive what they hope is the only lockdown.

The satisfaction he feels does not come from their ability to build a model that lasts something like COVID-19, it’s that they have built a culture that still desires their products.

“As we crawl out and move forward, and find out ways to grow, we have the resources and an appreciation for what we have right there in our hearts so that as we do grow and move forward that positivity and gratitude is what comes through the strongest,” said Stroud.

Again, Stroud and his business partner have backgrounds in the not for profit sector. So as the coronavirus shut things down, the two stepped back and looked at what parts of their business they could cut and what did they have to keep.

“In this boil-down phase, those key characteristics and most important parts of ourselves became a lot brighter and lot stronger and all of that other clutter was really gone,” said Stroud.

Now they’ve reopened from Tuesday to Sunday, at the 33 percent capacity cap required by the state for restaurants. For Jarfly it boils down to about 40 people when their capacity is a little more than 100.

“As part of our identity, I’m really proud to have made it through this quarantine and fly up into the trees and scream our hearts out once again,” said Stroud emphatically.

As they look forward to fewer restrictions, and eventually none at all, there are plans to bring even more music and art to Somerset and Pulaski County, furthering the mission they set out to build four years ago.

