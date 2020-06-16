Third COVID-19 death in Clay County, more cases reported across the mountains Tuesday

(WYMT) - The Cumberland Valley District Health Department (CVDHD) announced Tuesday that a 71-year-old man in Clay County was the third person in the county to die as a result of COVID-19. Clay County has had 19 confirmed cases of which 13 are still active.

The CVDHD also announced six new cases in Jackson County, bringing the total there to 79 cases of which 18 are active, and one new case in Rockcastle County, which now has 19 total cases and four active cases. The department says the new cases from Jackson and Rockcastle are associated with an outbreak among the congregation of Big Hill Holiness Church in Jackson County.

The CVDHD also announced one case from Jackson County which was confirmed Monday is associated with McKee Medical Clinic and Annville Medical Clinic. Anyone who visited McKee medical clinic between between June 8 and June 12 or Annville Medical Clinic on June 13 is encouraged to self-quarantine.

One new case was announced in Harlan County, a 19-year-old man who is asymptomatic and in quarantine, bringing the total number of cases there to 15.

In Pike County, the local health department reported three new cases. Two males, a 62-year-old and a minor, and a 36-year-old woman. All are asymptomatic and have been linked to other cases, they are isolating at home. These bring Pike County up to 53 total cases of which 16 are active.

In Laurel County, eight new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total cases there to 52. 30 of those cases remain active.

Finally, the Kentucky River District Health Department (KRDHD) reported 13 new cases Tuesday. One case in Leslie county, the seventh and currently only active case in the county, and eight in Perry County, which now has 36 cases of which 14 are active.

In Letcher County four new cases reported, bringing the totals there to 12 cases of which eight are active. One of these new cases is an employee from the Whitesburg Walmart. The KRDHD says if you visited between May 30 and June 13, you may have been exposed and are encouraged to monitor for symptoms.

