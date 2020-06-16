Pikeville Medical Center: Staying vigilant with pediatric visits ‘may save your child’s life’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center is focused on increasing patient awareness as the pandemic continues and highlighting the need for routine visits to remain a focus for families.

According to PMC Pediatrician Aaronda Wells, the hospital’s pediatric unit has seen a decrease in visits because families are concerned about COVID-19.

“We are seeing people afraid to come to the clinic. Afraid to come for their well-visits, sick visits, for any kind of visits,” said Wells.

She says that concern is valid, but the hospital is doing everything within its power to keep visits safe and efficient.

The importance of vaccines can not be overstressed, according to Wells, as students prepare to return to school in the fall- whatever that looks like.

“We do not have a vaccine yet for COVID. We’re taking all the precautions that we can to try to prevent COVID in our community. But we don’t have a vaccine. But I can vaccinate your child for meningococcemia, which is life-threatening. I can vaccinate your child for strep pneumo and H-flu and pertussis. And that may save your child’s life, too.”

Wells said she encourages parents and guardians to remain vigilant, asking that they make appointments soon to avoid rushing the process as schools decide what they will do in the fall.

