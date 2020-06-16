Advertisement

Officers rescue kidnapping victim while exchanging gunfire in Lincoln County

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested Tuesday morning following a lengthy chase that took him and deputies through several counties.

Stanford police say the chase started in Berea and involved an active kidnapping situation with an armed suspect.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff Curt Folger, the suspect drove through several counties before he ended up on Highway 150 in Lincoln County, where he avoided spike traps that were set out for him.

He says that around 2:30 a.m. the suspect drove into the Forest Hills subdivision before ending up on a dead-end street where the sheriff says he fired shots at police before running off.

Police say the officers returned fire as they took the kidnapping victim, unharmed, to safety. They say nearly 30 rounds were exchanged, but nobody was hit.

They also say the suspect again fled and tried to break into a home, where he was met by an armed homeowner before running off again.

“Broke a window out in my basement, and I went into the doorway and pointed the gun at him, and he was partially in the house at that time, and he pulled back out and took off running,” said Bobby Johnson.

Police were finally forced to set up a perimeter and began searching the area. A Facebook post from the Stanford Police warned people to stay indoors.

Around 7 a.m., police say they received a call about the suspect hiding in an unoccupied home construction near Indian Trails. Following a brief struggle, police say the suspect was finally taken into custody.

The suspect’s name and charges have yet to be released.

