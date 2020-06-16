NKorea blows up inter-Korea liaison office, raising tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office building just north of the heavily armed border with South Korea in a dramatic move that sharply raises tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The demolition of the building, which is located on North Korean territory and had no South Koreans working there, is largely symbolic. But it’s still likely the most provocative thing North Korea has done since it entered nuclear diplomacy in 2018 after a U.S.-North Korean standoff had many fearing war. It will pose a serious setback to the efforts of liberal South Korean President Moon Jae-in to restore inter-Korean engagement.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said the nation destroyed the office in a “terrific explosion.”

