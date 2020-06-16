Mountain Parkway to see expansion in Wolfe County

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday we learned of a new $55 million grant that will expand the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County. The grant came from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant program. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell contacted the DOT to support the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) grant application.

“With this competitive federal grant, we are investing in Eastern Kentucky’s people and their future. I was proud to help secure these resources to bring new commerce and opportunity into the region,” said Senator McConnell. “As the only congressional leader not from New York or California, it’s my responsibility to speak up for Middle America and especially Kentucky. We are tapping into communities throughout Appalachia to continue encouraging job growth and community development. Working with Congressmen Barr and Rogers, I’m proud to support this wonderful region and its great potential.”

State officials also voiced their thoughts on what the expansion could do for the region.

“This is a great step forward for the people of Eastern Kentucky, is great news for Team Kentucky and will open up the region for so many opportunities,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

“Funding for this important Wolfe County segment fulfills the Governor’s commitment to complete this essential link and create even more economic potential for the region,” said Jim Gray, Kentucky Secretary of Transportation.

An 11-mile section of the highway will be widened to four lanes which should allow more freight to drive through the area from I-64 to Eastern Kentucky.

A portion of the expansion will take place in an Opportunity Zone created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA). These zones encourage investment into previously under-served areas of Kentucky.

We do not know when construction will begin.

