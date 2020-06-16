Advertisement

Local attorneys weigh in on challenges of prosecuting police

(WCAX)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington city leaders held a meeting Tuesday to get input about improving race relations and issues with the police department.

This comes after weeks of protest in the city where demands for police accountability were a top concern. But some say taking legal action against officers isn’t easy.

Police departments are under a lot of scrutiny these days,

“When it comes to pulling officers over, Lexington police have a serious problem with that,” said criminal defense attorney Daniel Whitley.

Whitley says he’s received complaints about Lexington officers using excessive force.

"In north, east, west side of town, people report to me that officers are getting in extra punches, getting extra hits, sometimes using their tasers inappropriately,” Whitley said.

He believes police misconduct is not only an issue in other cities but here in our community.

“I think if police officers are abusing their duty, they should be charged like everybody else, but unfortunately the same people who make these decisions are the same people who work with them everyday,” Whitley said.

He's talking about prosecutors and their complicated relationship with police. Some have questioned if we can trust them to bring justice against officers who do wrong.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Ann Red Corn disagrees.

“We’re on the same team, so I’m blind to inappropriate conduct? That’s not true,” said Red Corn.

But she acknowledges there are challenges to prosecuting police.

“I think it’s more challenging for the jury to figure out whether the officer’s conduct is criminal or not,” said Red Corn.

She says by law officers have the right to use force if deemed necessary... and that juries are less likely to convict.

“They don’t want to make a mistake of what the verdict should be,” said Red Corn.

And when other officers are witnesses, Whitley says that can bring barriers.

“They’re like a brotherhood or sisterhood," Whitley said. "Even if you do speak out, you can speak and get punished.”

Seeing African Americans die at the hands of police, protesters are calling for change to what many say is systemic racism in the criminal justice system.

Chelsea Jones: Is there racism in the criminal justice system?

Red Corn: “I haven’t seen it. I believe in the justice system. I believe there is systemic racism in society.”

Whitley thinks otherwise.

“I do see disparities on how people are treated based on race,” Whitley said.

But the attorneys do agree there needs to be change.

“Should police have people of quality? Can we improve on that? Yes, we can,” said Red Corn.

They say much of that is having honest conversations.

“We can’t just say you’re either pro-police or anti-police," Whitley said. "We’re really trying to build a better community so we never see an incident that happened in Minneapolis happen in our community.”

