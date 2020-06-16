Advertisement

Letcher County Jail employee tests positive for COVID-19

Letcher County Jail
Letcher County Jail(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we continue to see spikes in COVID-19 cases across the state, a part-time Letcher County jail employee tests positive.

The part-time employee was notified on Saturday that someone he had come in contact with tested positive for the virus.

Bert Slone, Letcher County Jailer, says as soon as they found out they disinfected and started to contact trace using the jail’s cameras.

“I think it was about one o’clock that day that he got confirmation that he heard that someone he had been around tested positive for COVID-19 and that’s when he alerted his supervisor and his supervisor alerted me. We went ahead and sent him home," said Slone. “What we’ve been doing is just trying to follow the guidelines of the CDC. We decontaminated everything in the locations throughout the jail. We started watching videos to see who had contact on that day. “

For precautionary reasons, Slone sent eight inmates and several other employees to get tested.

“The guard on that day acted as a booth worker or control booth worker. That is somebody that controls the doors and the phones," said Slone. “We went on ahead and assume that everybody that was working on the shift that he had come in contact with we just made that assumption and sent them all for testing."

All of those test results that have come back have so far been negative.

Slone says the safety measures don’t stop there implementing a new step for people who get arrested.

“When we do med calls we go around and we check for symptoms. We do the temperature check and just kind of look for symptoms," said Slone. “To maybe alleviate some worry when they come in I’m just gonna have somebody run them down and go ahead and get tested."

The employee that did test positive was asymptomatic.

