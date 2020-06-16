KY Lottery
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:
KC-KD-8C-9C-8H
(KC, KD, 8C, 9C, 8H)
19-20-31-34, Cash Ball: 21
(nineteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-four; Cash Ball: twenty-one)
25-28-32-47-48, Lucky Ball: 14
(twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
7-7-2
(seven, seven, two)
2-7-3
(two, seven, three)
7-9-8-9
(seven, nine, eight, nine)
0-5-7-9
(zero, five, seven, nine)
