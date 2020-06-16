Advertisement

KSP’s Trooper Island Kid’s Camp going virtual this year

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While Kentucky is slowly reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, some activities are still having to cancel.

One of the latest is Kentucky State Police’s annual Trooper Island Camp.

But, troopers are now bringing the island into your living room.

“You know, everything’s changed, but just like everything else in life you’ve got to adapt and overcome, and that’s what we’ve done," said Trooper Jonathan Biven. "I think we’re going to give these kids a real opportunity at a truly neat experience.”

That means instead of taking canoes out on the lake, kids will be learning how to paddle from their living room.

“We spent about a week filming different segments the kids will not only have the opportunity to watch activities being done, but also innovative ways for them to practice that at home," Trooper Biven. " You know for instance everyone asks me well how do you do canoeing at home. Not everyone has a canoe. But everyone should have a broom and you can sit on your ottoman or your couch and learn the techniques that you’re being taught.”

Trooper Biven has been involved with Trooper Island for six years. He says this is the 55th edition of the summer camp.

Ky. State Police Cancels Kids Camp, Announces Virtual Alternative FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 15, 2020) – It was supposed to...

Posted by Kentucky State Police on Monday, June 15, 2020

“If you would have told me six months ago that ‘hey, you need to prepare for a virtual camp,’ I would have been like ‘what are you talking about?’", Trooper Biven said. "You know, there was no book on how to do this. We literally wrote the book.”

Trooper Biven says while the full camp experience may not be possible, the virtual camp will allow more kids to get involved.

“Virtual camp is not going away, we’re going to have this every year,” Trooper Biven said. “Being able to do this, it’s open to everybody. We’re not limited to just 10-12-year-olds. You know, I learned how to properly build a fire and actually how to cook over an open fire during virtual camp so those are things that as a 40-year-old adult that I can now turn around and share with my children.”

You can register for Virtual Trooper Island Camp by clicking here.

