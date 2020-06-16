Kentucky artist’s project benefits ‘Team Kentucky’ fund

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Instead of kicking rocks, Tina Maloney is using her time in quarantine to paint them in honor of folks on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

“I’m retired from the army where I served as a medic, so I’ve really been wanting to get out and help people, but for health reasons I cannot," Maloney said. "So this was a way for me to raise money for people, they get a really cool piece of art and I’m doing something to help.”

Maloney came up with the idea to paint bricks. She’s painted everything from medical staff and mailmen, to police officers and a priest.

“I also did a plumber with his own business, I painted his little logo on his shirt because he said plumbers were essential too,” Maloney said.

Half of the proceeds from each rock are being donated to Kentucky’s COVID-19 relief fund.

Tina sent her first check off just last week.

“I’m getting a lot of requests for Andy and Virginia, I just haven’t quite got them designed out yet.”

She’s looking forward to sending more, and says she has so many orders she can hardly keep up.

To order your own rock, visit The Village Rocks on Facebook here.

