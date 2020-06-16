Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say widespread coronavirus testing has started at a women's prison after 14 people contracted the virus. J. Michael Brown, secretary of Beshear’s executive Cabinet, said Monday that the state stepped up mitigation efforts that include mass testing at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women. Brown says three staff members and 11 inmates at the prison have tested positive for the virus. The update came as seven inmates at the women’s prison filed a federal lawsuit seeking their release because they’re at heightened risk of serious illness or death if they contract COVID-19.

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and causing the deaths of two Kentucky women and their 12-year-old daughters when his pickup truck slammed into their minivan as they were headed to a volleyball tournament. St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said Monday that 29-year-old Elijah Carlton Henderson was charged with four counts of DWI-causing death. The head-on collision happened Feb. 14 on Interstate 64 in Lake St. Louis. Investigators say Henderson’s eastbound pickup truck crossed the median and hit a minvan, killing Carrie McCaw and her daughter, Kacey McCaw, and Lesley Prather and her daughter, Rhyan Prather. All four were from Louisville, Kentucky, and heading to a tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A festival that shows off one of Kentucky’s iconic products is being postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said the Kentucky Bourbon Festival was pushed forward a month and is now scheduled for Oct. 15 to 18 in Bardstown. The festival's website says last September’s 28th annual festival drew some 50,000 visitors from 40 states and more than 20 countries for its activities and concerts. Festival President and COO Randy Prasse says officials will continue monitoring government, health and tourism industry advice and also rely on its own best practices as planning continues.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — If you need help adulting, the University of Kentucky now offers a class for that. WKYT-TV reports Adulting 101 will be offered online this summer and is geared toward teenagers who are getting ready to leave home for the real world. The class will delve into several topics including cooking and nutrition, financial management, online safety and roommate etiquette. The course begins June 16 and lasts for eight weeks.