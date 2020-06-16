Advertisement

‘He’ll never forget’: Community plans birthday parade for Leslie County boy

Leslie County boy celebrates birthday
Leslie County boy celebrates birthday(WYMT)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday night, Leslie County celebrated the 18th birthday of Ethan Wolfe with a drive-by parade.

“He’s been excited for it for a long time," said Wolfe's mother, Jessica Whitehead.

Whitehead wanted to make it special and the community stepped up.

“Being from a small town like this it’s just really amazing. I knew that they would help us out and reach out to him and they have. They’ve went above and beyond," said Whitehead.

Wolfe has Down Syndrome but he has not let that stop him. He is a member of the football, basketball and baseball teams at Leslie County.

He has been Player of the Week at WYMT and even won Best High School Football Moment this year with his touchdown against Clay County.

“It’s very important it gives him something to do be a part of everything and the friendships that he forms with all the players and the coaches it’s unbelievable," said Whitehead.

Everyone that knows Wolfe says he is a light to everyone around him.

“He gets excited and tickled and just wants to be a friend to everyone,” said Whitehead.

As a mom, the birthday parade was heartwarming.

“It made me proud and happy for him. I know it’s something he’ll never forget," said Whitehead.

Kentucky State Police led the parade along with Hyden police and the Leslie County Sheriff’s department. Thousandsticks Fire Department was also there to wish Wolfe a happy birthday.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

