Governor Beshear announces 203 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths Tuesday

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(KWQC)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday Governor Beshear did not hold a news conference but did provide a video update on steps the state is taking to address COVID-19.

“Everybody needs to remember that COVID-19 is still out there, it spreads aggressively and it can be deadly. As part of Team Kentucky we all have to do our part and remember there are three things you can do to help stop the spread of COVID,” the Governor said. “No. 1: Socially distance, wash your hands and wear a mask; that’s critically important. No. 2: Make sure you regularly get tested for COVID-19. We need that all over the commonwealth. And No. 3: If you’re contacted by one of our contact tracers, make sure you talk to them. That’s how you protect yourself and everybody around you. If we can do those three things, we can continue to reopen Kentucky, to do it safely and to protect one another.”

The Governor’s team also offered new information on guidance for public pools and gatherings of up to 50 people.

As of Tuesday, the Governor said there were at least 12,829 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 203 of which were newly confirmed.

The governor also reported seven new deaths Tuesday, raising the total to 512 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“We have come so far, we have sacrificed so much, we have shown so much compassion for one another,” the Governor said. “Let’s continue to be good people, because that’s what’s going to defeat the coronavirus.”

At least 3,431 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, you can visit the state’s COVID-19 website here.

You can watch the full video from Governor Beshear below:

