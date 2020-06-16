Gatlinburg SkyBridge glass cracks, visitor says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The top layer of glass in the Gatlinburg SkyBridge reportedly cracked.

Christy Grimes, an employee with WVLT News’ sister station WAFF, was on vacation in Gatlinburg when she said she was turned away from the attraction Monday night.

“An employee told us that someone managed to break the top layer of glass,” Grimes told WVLT News.

Grimes said the bridge was closed and shared a picture of a crowd gathering near the entrance.

WVLT News reached out to the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.