Gatlinburg SkyBridge glass cracks, visitor says

The top layer of glass in the Gatlinburg SkyBridge reportedly cracked.
Glass on the Gatlinburg SkyBridge has reportedly cracked.
Glass on the Gatlinburg SkyBridge has reportedly cracked.(Christy Grimes/WAFF)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The top layer of glass in the Gatlinburg SkyBridge reportedly cracked.

Christy Grimes, an employee with WVLT News’ sister station WAFF, was on vacation in Gatlinburg when she said she was turned away from the attraction Monday night.

“An employee told us that someone managed to break the top layer of glass,” Grimes told WVLT News.

Grimes said the bridge was closed and shared a picture of a crowd gathering near the entrance.

WVLT News reached out to the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park for comment but did not immediately hear back.

