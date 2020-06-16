From transplant to tassel: Pike County woman making history at BSCTC

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Big Sandy Community and Technical College’s Class of 2020 had a variety of faces. And, though they all share a lot of things as the class that made history with the most non-traditional school year, one of those students stands out.

Velina Stacy is the first woman to graduate from the BSCTC Industrial Maintenance program- a goal she set two years ago when she was informed by her professor that only men had ever stuck out the program.

“He told me, “Well, we’ve never had a woman graduate this program since this school’s been here.' And I said, ‘Well, I’m gonna be your first," Stacy said.

According to that professor, 55-year-old Stacy used her role as a non-traditional student to reach her classmates in a way he is proud to have witnessed. He said he is glad Stacy is showing the world that women can also lead in the field.

He said a lot of people have a misunderstanding of the program, which exists to teach the skills required to work on equipment and infrastructure that is crucial in keeping things running. But Stacy was clear about what she wanted and worked hard to learn it while helping others stay focused on the tasks.

“Even had one student start calling her ‘mamaw.’ I guess they just had that connection with her. Like she’s family," said BSCTC Professor Charles Moore. "She’s just an encourager.”

But Stacy has a little “encourager” of her own that has pushed her during the journey.

In 2013 she was diagnosed with kidney failure, throwing her out of her job in road construction and into a new reality. The doctors told her she would have to be on dialysis her whole life or receive a kidney transplant. But in order to receive a transplant, she had to first lose more than 100 pounds.

She lost the weight and started waiting for her kidney.

In 2017, just before Christmas, Stacy received the call. That day changed her life after later learning that the transplant she was receiving came from an infant.

“And I thank God every day. And thank that family. What a selfless- I mean, that was just a great act they could do for someone," Stacy said. "I would love to thank those people someday in person.”

Though she has yet to meet the family and has no clue who the donor was, she now sports a tattoo on her arms of a baby with two kidneys in the background and the date of her transplant. She said it pushes her to succeed and is the reason she returned to the classroom after 38 years.

“I got a second chance on life and I’m doing everything I can to succeed and do the best I can with the rest of my life I have left," said Stacy.

Stacy said she never wants to take her new life for granted and hopes to continue being a trailblazer, aiming to make the family of her donor proud as she uses the gift they gave her.

She also hopes to see more women get involved in industrial maintenance and hopes her story will encourage other non-traditional students to come out of the woodwork.

“It’s never too late,” she said.

