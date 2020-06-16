Advertisement

Few rain chances Wednesday, cooler air continues

(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered rain chances continue for your Wednesday. The cooler trend will continue for a few more days before the heat and humidity return.

Tonight and Tomorrow

For tonight we will continue to see those mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows dropping the mid to upper 50s. We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds return tomorrow with a few more scattered rain chances. Highs will be on the cooler side once again with highs in the low to mid-70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

The rain tomorrow will be light, so it will not be a total washout. Keep the rain gear with you in case you get caught in a small pop up shower tomorrow!

Extended Forecast

It looks like the best chance for rain this week will be Thursday and Friday. Right now I think we just see rain both days, but a few scattered storms are possible. I don’t think we’ll see anything severe. Highs look to be slightly warmer with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows get back into the 60s.

We have some good news and bad news for your Father’s Day weekend. The good news is I think we’ll see plenty of sunshine both days with only a few stray rain chances. The bad news is the heat and humidity return quickly. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

We could be tracking our next system by the new workweek. We’ll have more on that later.

Remember, models have been super weird with rain chances lately so be prepared for anything! We’ll continue to keep you updated throughout the week.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

