Advertisement

Democratic senate candidates pick up key endorsements as June 23rd primary nears

Charles Booker (left) and Mike Broihier (right) are both running to unseat Senator Mitch McConnell in November.
Charles Booker (left) and Mike Broihier (right) are both running to unseat Senator Mitch McConnell in November.(Facebook)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - With the June 23rd primary just one week away as of Tuesday, two Democrats running to challenge Senator Mitch McConnell are picking up key endorsements as they prepare for their first big test in beating Amy McGrath for the Democratic nomination.

State Representative Charles Booker has seen his campaign gain some serious momentum with a series of high-profile progressives endorsing him in the past few weeks. On Tuesday, former Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes announced her endorsement of Booker in a tweet.

Mike Broihier, a farmer, school teacher, retired marine lieutenant colonel and a former newspaper editor from Lincoln County, also announced two key endorsements recently. These include famed author Wendell Berry and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

The results of next week’s primary will determine who will take on the Senate Majority Leader in November, although Senator McConnell is facing primary opposition from his own party as well.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

FEMA juggles pandemic and storm response

Updated: Apr. 24, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
By Kristin Kasper
While the Federal Emergency Management Agency is focusing on the coronavirus pandemic, severe weather is striking the Southeast. FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor discusses how the agency is responding.

Politics

Why it will take an act of Congress for lawmakers to work from home

Updated: Mar. 23, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT
|
By Kyle Midura
An Ohio lawmaker wants to make that a reality

Politics

Bill to cut out role of benefit managers clears legislature

Updated: Mar. 18, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
The bill would require the Medicaid program to pay pharmacies directly for prescription drugs, bypassing pharmacy benefit managers.

Politics

Senate passes 'Families First Coronavirus Response Act'

Updated: Mar. 16, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT
|
By Gray DC Staff
A proposed coronavirus aid package would allocate $750 billion to boost hospital capacity, unemployment insurance and other direct aid for American households, businesses and the health care industry.

Latest News

Politics

Senate candidate Charles Booker endorses Bernie Sanders for president

Updated: Mar. 3, 2020 at 2:44 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Booker's endorsement Monday creates a sharp contrast with a leading rival in the race for the Democratic nomination for the Senate.

Politics

WATCH: Interview with Greta Van Susteren about Tuesday night's debate

Updated: Feb. 25, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST
|
By WYMT News Staff
The Democratic presidential candidates take the stage Tuesday night at the CBS News Debate in Charleston, South Carolina.

Politics

VA leaders drag feet in push to prescribe four paws

Updated: Feb. 20, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST
|
By Kyle Midura
Congress may force the agency to help veterans with PTSD secure service dogs.

Politics

Watch: Interview with Greta Van Susteren following New Hampshire primary

Updated: Feb. 12, 2020 at 4:26 PM EST
|
By Steve Hensley
Bernie Sanders is the winner in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, with former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg a close second.

Politics

The man who guards New Hampshire's first in the nation primary

Updated: Feb. 11, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST
|
By Kyle Midura
New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner has ensured New Hampshire's primary came first over the last 11 cycles. Securing number 12 in 2024 could be his toughest job yet.

Politics

McConnell reflects on historic week in Washington

Updated: Feb. 6, 2020 at 4:40 PM EST
|
By Kyle Midura
Sen. Mitch McConnell sits down with Washington Correspondent Kyle Midura to discuss impeachment, the State of the Union, and what's to come this year in Washington.