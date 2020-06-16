Democratic senate candidates pick up key endorsements as June 23rd primary nears

(WYMT) - With the June 23rd primary just one week away as of Tuesday, two Democrats running to challenge Senator Mitch McConnell are picking up key endorsements as they prepare for their first big test in beating Amy McGrath for the Democratic nomination.

State Representative Charles Booker has seen his campaign gain some serious momentum with a series of high-profile progressives endorsing him in the past few weeks. On Tuesday, former Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes announced her endorsement of Booker in a tweet.

Proud to endorse my friend @Booker4KY for U.S. Senate in the Kentucky Democratic Primary! Together, let’s elect a new generation of leadership in KY! #Booker4KY https://t.co/mv7TymBLIe pic.twitter.com/PsD43HrcEt — Alison Lundergan Grimes (@AlisonForKY) June 16, 2020

Mike Broihier, a farmer, school teacher, retired marine lieutenant colonel and a former newspaper editor from Lincoln County, also announced two key endorsements recently. These include famed author Wendell Berry and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

The results of next week’s primary will determine who will take on the Senate Majority Leader in November, although Senator McConnell is facing primary opposition from his own party as well.

