Dan Howard takes over as Hazard’s head football coach

Howard was an assistant coach for 13 years.
By Willie Hope
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After family matters saw Scott Grizzle resign, Hazard has found their new head football coach in former assistant Dan Howard.

“Over the years I’ve coached defensive backs, been the defensive coordinator, just helped call plays," Howard said. "Now it’s kinda - I’m overseeing all of that, so it’s definitely a different role for me.”

“I spoke to a couple of them yesterday, and they are so excited about the energy that he brings to the practices," Hazard Independent Schools Superintendent Sondra Combs added.

The Bulldogs, like a number of other teams, were able to get back into training this week.

“This is the first time I’ve seen any kids in this gym as an organized thing in three months," Hazard Principal Happy Mobelini said.

Howard, an assistant for 13 years under Mark Dixon, is quite familiar with his athletes.

“He started here in 2007. He’s been here 13 years," Mobelini said. "Obviously, we know he’s gonna make his home here, he’s got his kids going to school here, and we’re just real excited about the future.”

“All these kids I’ve had since grade school. I did elementary P.E. - I’ve done that for 13 years and all these kids I’ve had since kindergarten," Howard added. "So I know all these kids, I know their families, I know where they’re from, I kinda know all their backgrounds.”

The Bulldogs believe that this continuity will help smooth the head coaching transition.

“Coach Howard has the personality where he can connect with the kids on a personal level," Combs said. "He has such a connection with them that he lifts them up when they’re down.”

Howard was a part of Hazard’s staff in 2011 when the Bulldogs won the Class 1A state title. He is the principal at Roy G. Eversole Elementary School in Hazard.

