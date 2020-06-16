Advertisement

’COVID has not gone away’: Cases in Clay, Jackson Counties linked to local churches

Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY/JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Since the weekend, nearly 30 cases of COVID-19 were announced in Clay, Jackson and Rockcastle counties by the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.

In Clay County, the pandemic had a quiet beginning but now is a different story.

“Over the last three weeks we’ve seen a steady increase in the number of cases,” said Christie Green, Cumberland Valley District Health Department public health director.

Seven new cases were reported since the weekend in Clay County, and one man died on Monday night.

“What I think I’m seeing is really related to increase activity as we reopen our economy and reopen our social interactions in the community," said Green.

Many of the cases in Clay County are linked to Solid Rock Church.

“I just worry that people might be downplaying the risk of COVID in order to be together and socialize or worship together," said Green.

In Jackson County, nearly 20 new cases were reported. One was a woman who works at Jackson County Bank in McKee.

“They have two branches in Annville and Sandgap. They brought staff that was not affected or exposed in to work at the McKee main office until the ones who’ve had to quarantine and isolate can return to work," said Green.

Another case is connected to the McKee Medical Clinic, and several others are linked to Big Hill Holiness Church.

“It doesn’t just affect our community because people do tend to travel to their church of choice," said Green.

Green warns people to not become complacent as the economy reopens and to continue practicing the CDC guidelines.

“They may seem somewhat limited but really all we have to protect ourselves are these public health prevention measure such as masking and social distancing," said Green.

Everyone is self-isolating and none are hospitalized at this time.

