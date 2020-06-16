Cooler air, spotty rain chances continue today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The cooler trend continues across the mountains for a few more days and it looks like our spotty to scattered rain chances aren’t going anywhere either.

Today and Tonight

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies today with stray rain chances possible off and on throughout the day. Highs should top out in the low 70s, but some spots could get a touch warmer with sunshine. Partly cloudy skies will be around for the evening and overnight hours as lows drop into the mid 50s.

Extended Forecast

I think we tip our balance back toward the more sun and clouds side on Wednesday, but it’s a wait and see at this point. Our “Cousin Eddie” low pressure system has moved out, but the cold front that came through on Sunday has turned into a stationary front and is parked right off of the coast of the Carolina’s and continues to throw rain chances back toward us.

We should start an upward trend in temperatures tomorrow, but it will not be as steady as it looked yesterday. Daily rain chances will continue all the way into next week, so we’re back into that season. Highs Wednesday should be in the mid to upper 70s and gradually increase into the upper 80s by Saturday and Sunday.

It appears we could have a new system working its way in my Monday and Tuesday of next week, which will up our rain chances and drop our temperatures. It’s something to keep an eye on.

