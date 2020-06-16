Advertisement

Cooler air, spotty rain chances continue today

(WDBJ)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The cooler trend continues across the mountains for a few more days and it looks like our spotty to scattered rain chances aren’t going anywhere either.

Today and Tonight

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies today with stray rain chances possible off and on throughout the day. Highs should top out in the low 70s, but some spots could get a touch warmer with sunshine. Partly cloudy skies will be around for the evening and overnight hours as lows drop into the mid 50s.

Extended Forecast

I think we tip our balance back toward the more sun and clouds side on Wednesday, but it’s a wait and see at this point. Our “Cousin Eddie” low pressure system has moved out, but the cold front that came through on Sunday has turned into a stationary front and is parked right off of the coast of the Carolina’s and continues to throw rain chances back toward us.

We should start an upward trend in temperatures tomorrow, but it will not be as steady as it looked yesterday. Daily rain chances will continue all the way into next week, so we’re back into that season. Highs Wednesday should be in the mid to upper 70s and gradually increase into the upper 80s by Saturday and Sunday.

It appears we could have a new system working its way in my Monday and Tuesday of next week, which will up our rain chances and drop our temperatures. It’s something to keep an eye on.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler temperatures, scattered rain chances continue

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The cooler temperatures continue heading into the next few days, but so do those scattered showers and storms.

Forecast

Rain chances linger today, cooler temps continue

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 2:22 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Our “moisture starved” cold front ended up finding some moisture on Sunday and, unfortunately, some of that rain will follow us into the new week.

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Rain chances return today

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 4:44 AM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
More sunshine and nice temperatures continue as we head into the weekend!

Forecast

Comfortable temperatures, sunshine continue this weekend

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
More sunshine and nice temperatures continue as we head into the weekend!

Latest News

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Delightful conditions, lots of sunshine

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 2:12 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! We made it through another week and hopefully you can coast into a beautiful weekend.

Forecast

Comfortable temperatures continue, plenty of sunshine

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
The sunshine has returned and it’ll stick around heading into the next several days!

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Beautiful stretch of weather starts today across the mountains

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 2:49 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Those upper 80s and low 90s we’ve seen for most of the first days of June are about to become a thing of the past for the next few days.

Forecast

Strong to severe storms likely this evening, cooler weather pattern returns Thursday

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
Our WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day continues as strong to severe storms roll in this afternoon/evening ahead of a cold front.

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Severe Weather Alert Day: Storms could pack a punch later

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 2:22 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Wednesday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. Strong to severe storms are possible later this afternoon and into the evening hours.

Eastern Kentucky News

Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday as a cold front moves through the mountains.