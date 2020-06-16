As Kentucky exceeds 30 drownings this year, officials stress the importance of personal flotation devices

CARR CREEK LAKE, Ky. (WYMT) - The number of people who have died from drowning in Kentucky is higher than usual for this time of year.

As we enter mid-June, there have been about 31 drownings in the Commonwealth.

“The number is up greatly,” said Sergeant Homer Pigman with the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife.

There are a handful of factors that go into why the number is higher this year. As more people stay close to home this year, the local lakes have larger crowds, Sgt. Pigman said.

The more people that are out on lakes, the more of a chance someone will not be following the rules for boaters and swimmers.

“We’re seeing a lot more people on the water, our lakes are a whole lot more crowded this year then they have been in past years,” he added.

Boats need to have enough life jackets for everyone on board, and while you are not required to wear a life jacket while on the boat, it is highly recommended. For children 12-years-old and younger who are out on the lake, it is required that they wear a life jacket.

Out of all the drownings in Kentucky this year, there has been one similarity: none of the people were wearing a life jacket, Sgt. Pigman pointed out.

If you do not have a life jacket, there are areas where you can “loan” out a life jacket for the day. They hang on hooks by boat launching points, and you have to return them after you return from the water.

Tuesday afternoon, WYMT went out on Carr Creek Lake with Sgt. Pigman and Lieutenant Jason Slone, who both cover Kentucky’s seventh district.

“Obviously any kind of safety violation is prime for us. We’re looking for anything like children under 12 without a life jacket on. Someone may be riding in a very dangerous situation,” said Lt. Slone, as he and Sgt. Pigman searched combed the lake for violations.

There are some first-time boaters out on the lakes this time of year and knowing the buoys around the lake is an important addition to general boat safety.

“If you notice, there’s a lot of buoys out on the water and things like that. We recommend if you’re a first-time boater — stop, check those buoys out. If you see one that’s got a square on it, that’s an informational buoy. If you see one that’s got a triangle or a diamond on it, that’s gonna be like a danger, a keep out, something like that. If you see one that’s got a circle that’s usually information that’s gonna be like a no-wake zone or something like that."

Most of the tickets they write are for people who break the “no wake” zones on the lake.

Some other things to keep in mind? If you’re driving a boat more than 16-feet in length, you need to have a Class IV throwable flotation device, along with a horn or whistle. You will also need to have a fire extinguisher.

For more information on what you should do before heading to the lake, check out the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website: https://fw.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx

