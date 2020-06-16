Advertisement

As Kentucky exceeds 30 drownings this year, officials stress the importance of personal flotation devices

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife keeps track of the numbers and works to prevent future drownings.
Lt. Slone with the Kentucky Dept. of Fish & Wildlife checks a boat to make sure proper safety precautions are followed.
Lt. Slone with the Kentucky Dept. of Fish & Wildlife checks a boat to make sure proper safety precautions are followed.(Connor James)
By Connor James
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARR CREEK LAKE, Ky. (WYMT) - The number of people who have died from drowning in Kentucky is higher than usual for this time of year.

As we enter mid-June, there have been about 31 drownings in the Commonwealth.

“The number is up greatly,” said Sergeant Homer Pigman with the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife.

There are a handful of factors that go into why the number is higher this year. As more people stay close to home this year, the local lakes have larger crowds, Sgt. Pigman said.

The more people that are out on lakes, the more of a chance someone will not be following the rules for boaters and swimmers.

“We’re seeing a lot more people on the water, our lakes are a whole lot more crowded this year then they have been in past years,” he added.

Boats need to have enough life jackets for everyone on board, and while you are not required to wear a life jacket while on the boat, it is highly recommended. For children 12-years-old and younger who are out on the lake, it is required that they wear a life jacket.

Out of all the drownings in Kentucky this year, there has been one similarity: none of the people were wearing a life jacket, Sgt. Pigman pointed out.

If you do not have a life jacket, there are areas where you can “loan” out a life jacket for the day. They hang on hooks by boat launching points, and you have to return them after you return from the water.

Tuesday afternoon, WYMT went out on Carr Creek Lake with Sgt. Pigman and Lieutenant Jason Slone, who both cover Kentucky’s seventh district.

“Obviously any kind of safety violation is prime for us. We’re looking for anything like children under 12 without a life jacket on. Someone may be riding in a very dangerous situation,” said Lt. Slone, as he and Sgt. Pigman searched combed the lake for violations.

There are some first-time boaters out on the lakes this time of year and knowing the buoys around the lake is an important addition to general boat safety.

“If you notice, there’s a lot of buoys out on the water and things like that. We recommend if you’re a first-time boater — stop, check those buoys out. If you see one that’s got a square on it, that’s an informational buoy. If you see one that’s got a triangle or a diamond on it, that’s gonna be like a danger, a keep out, something like that. If you see one that’s got a circle that’s usually information that’s gonna be like a no-wake zone or something like that."

Most of the tickets they write are for people who break the “no wake” zones on the lake.

Some other things to keep in mind? If you’re driving a boat more than 16-feet in length, you need to have a Class IV throwable flotation device, along with a horn or whistle. You will also need to have a fire extinguisher.

For more information on what you should do before heading to the lake, check out the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website: https://fw.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever: Hayden Osborne

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Hayden Osborne is a 2020 graduate of Shelby Valley High School where he earned a 4.0 GPA.

Eastern Kentucky News

From transplant to tassel: Pike County woman making history at BSCTC

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Velina Stacy is using her new chance at a healthy life to achieve her goals.

National

Coal union seeks order protecting miners from coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
A union representing coal miners wants the federal government to take unspecified measures to protect workers from COVID-19.

Health

Governor Beshear announces 203 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
On Tuesday Governor Beshear did not hold a news conference but did provide a video update on steps the state is taking to address COVID-19.

State

Kentucky artist’s project benefits ‘Team Kentucky’ fund

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrea Walker
Instead of kicking rocks, Tina Maloney is using her time in quarantine to paint them in honor of folks on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

Latest News

Regional

Gatlinburg SkyBridge reopens following repairs to glass panel cracks

Updated: 1 hours ago
The top layer of glass in the Gatlinburg SkyBridge has cracked.

Health

Third COVID-19 death in Clay County, more cases reported across the mountains Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
More cases and one new death were reported across the mountains Tuesday.

Food

’This is a scrappy business already’; Brewery gets creative to get through shutdown

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Brewery uses its 'scrappy' roots to get through quarantine.

State

Local attorneys weigh in on challenges of prosecuting police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Lexington city leaders held a meeting Tuesday to get input about improving race relations and issues with the police department. This comes after weeks of protest in the city where demands for police accountability were a top concern.

State

Louisville Mayor says orders to stand down or engage during protests come from interim LMPD chief

Updated: 2 hours ago
Protests continued for the 19th consecutive night in Louisville.