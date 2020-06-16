Advertisement

Appalshop continues Summer Documentary Institute despite the pandemic

(WYMT)
By Tommy Pool
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalshop in Letcher County has promoted art in Appalachia for 50 years. One way they do that is through the Appalachian Media Institute, hosting many youth workshops. Despite the pandemic, the institute is still hosting its annual Summer Documentary Institute.

“How to tell a documentary story. How to use a camera￼ and then we give them all of the professional gear they need￼,” said Director of Appalachian Media Institute, Willa Johnson.

This year’s summer documentary institute looks different because of the global pandemic.

“Transitioned to being online courses and classes￼￼ I also had to figure out how to record the media at home,” said Johnson.

Students from the age of 14-22 are still getting hands-on experience, just in a different way.

“Loaning each student a computer audio gear,” said Johnson. “Instead of producing our usual video work, we are producing audio pieces to capture this moment of what it looks like in East Kntucky to live through a pandemic.￼￼”

The course is still teaching basic skills but also providing life lessons.

“Many ￼people would’ve just hit pause on this program for the year and no one would’ve judged us for it but we found it as an incredibly pivotal moment to give the young people a voice and the power they need.￼”

The Appalachian Media Institute hosts many different kinds of workshops each spring summer and fall. Right now fall courses are still being discussed and smaller online courses might be available.

Some of the workshops double as internships allowing students to get paid. That way those interested who rely on summer jobs don’t miss out on the experience.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

USA Drone Port & HCTC partner with world class Florida school

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Not only will this allow educators from around the world to interact with Appalachia but provide a unique workforce in the mountains.

Regional

Mountain Parkway to see expansion in Wolfe County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Mountain Parkway will see an expansion in Wolfe County to widen the four lanes for easier travel to Eastern Kentucky.

Eastern Kentucky News

’COVID has not gone away’: Cases in Clay, Jackson Counties linked to local churches

Updated: 1 hours ago
Seven new cases were reported since the weekend in Clay County, and one man died on Monday night.

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever: Hayden Osborne

Updated: 1 hours ago
Hayden Osborne is a 2020 graduate of Shelby Valley High School where he earned a 4.0 GPA.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

From transplant to tassel: Pike County woman making history at BSCTC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Velina Stacy is using her new chance at a healthy life to achieve her goals.

National

Coal union seeks order protecting miners from coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
A union representing coal miners wants the federal government to take unspecified measures to protect workers from COVID-19.

Health

Governor Beshear announces 203 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
On Tuesday Governor Beshear did not hold a news conference but did provide a video update on steps the state is taking to address COVID-19.

State

Kentucky artist’s project benefits ‘Team Kentucky’ fund

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrea Walker
Instead of kicking rocks, Tina Maloney is using her time in quarantine to paint them in honor of folks on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

State

As Kentucky exceeds 30 drownings this year, officials stress the importance of personal flotation devices

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor James
As we enter mid-June, there have been about 31 drownings in the Commonwealth.

Regional

Gatlinburg SkyBridge reopens following repairs to glass panel cracks

Updated: 3 hours ago
The top layer of glass in the Gatlinburg SkyBridge has cracked.