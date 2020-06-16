Appalshop continues Summer Documentary Institute despite the pandemic

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalshop in Letcher County has promoted art in Appalachia for 50 years. One way they do that is through the Appalachian Media Institute, hosting many youth workshops. Despite the pandemic, the institute is still hosting its annual Summer Documentary Institute.

“How to tell a documentary story. How to use a camera￼ and then we give them all of the professional gear they need￼,” said Director of Appalachian Media Institute, Willa Johnson.

This year’s summer documentary institute looks different because of the global pandemic.

“Transitioned to being online courses and classes￼￼ I also had to figure out how to record the media at home,” said Johnson.

Students from the age of 14-22 are still getting hands-on experience, just in a different way.

“Loaning each student a computer audio gear,” said Johnson. “Instead of producing our usual video work, we are producing audio pieces to capture this moment of what it looks like in East Kntucky to live through a pandemic.￼￼”

The course is still teaching basic skills but also providing life lessons.

“Many ￼people would’ve just hit pause on this program for the year and no one would’ve judged us for it but we found it as an incredibly pivotal moment to give the young people a voice and the power they need.￼”

The Appalachian Media Institute hosts many different kinds of workshops each spring summer and fall. Right now fall courses are still being discussed and smaller online courses might be available.

Some of the workshops double as internships allowing students to get paid. That way those interested who rely on summer jobs don’t miss out on the experience.

