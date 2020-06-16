Advertisement

Abandoned church catches fire in Logan County, West Virginia

An abandoned church caught fire Monday afternoon in the Rum Creek area of Logan County, West Virginia.
Jun. 16, 2020
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews battled a structure fire Monday afternoon at an abandoned church in Logan County, according to the Logan Fire Department.

The call came in around 1:30 Monday afternoon.

The church was two stories high and located in Rum Creek, which is right outside of Logan.

There were no injuries reported.

This fire is under investigation.

