2020 World Chicken Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

The World Chicken Festival in London will not take place this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The World Chicken Festival in London will not take place this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.(World Chicken Festival)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The World Chicken Festival, which was scheduled to take place September 24-27 but will not take place this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic according to a Facebook post from event organizers.

They say that the decision was made to “ensure the safety and health of volunteers, workers and attendees.”

They say a number of issues and unknown variables such as social distancing, temperature/health checks and the uncertainty over what would be allowed all played a role in the executive board’s decision.

The WCF organizers did say, however, that they are looking into possibly hosting smaller events in the fall.

The WCF also says plans for the 2021 festival are underway.

If you would like to read the full statement, you can do so here:

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

