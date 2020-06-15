Univ. of Kentucky offers online summer adulting class

LEXINGTON, Ky. - If you need help adulting, the University of Kentucky now offers a class for that.

WKYT-TV reports Adulting 101 will be offered online this summer and is geared toward teenagers who are getting ready to leave home for the real world.

The class will delve into several topics including cooking and nutrition, financial management, online safety and roommate etiquette.

The course begins June 16 and lasts for eight weeks.

