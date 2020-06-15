Sheriff: 911 call from 5-year-old leads to wanton endangerment arrest

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County deputies say a 911 call from a five-year-old led to wanton endangerment charges being filed against the child’s parents.

The child called saying they could not wake up their parents. When deputies arrived at the home off Betty Lane, they found the father passed out with his head on the kitchen table and the mother on the floor of her room with a razor blade, straws and a plate with a white substance on it.

37-year-old Steven Ray Chandler and 38-year-old Nila Maria Callahan were both charged with first-degree wanton endangerment. Chandler was also charged for failure to appear in court and Callahan was charged for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

