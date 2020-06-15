Advertisement

Sheriff: 911 call from 5-year-old leads to wanton endangerment arrest

Steven Ray Chandler (left) and Nila Maria Callahan (right) were charged with wanton endangerment after they were found passed out in their home with small children.
Steven Ray Chandler (left) and Nila Maria Callahan (right) were charged with wanton endangerment after they were found passed out in their home with small children.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County deputies say a 911 call from a five-year-old led to wanton endangerment charges being filed against the child’s parents.

The child called saying they could not wake up their parents. When deputies arrived at the home off Betty Lane, they found the father passed out with his head on the kitchen table and the mother on the floor of her room with a razor blade, straws and a plate with a white substance on it.

37-year-old Steven Ray Chandler and 38-year-old Nila Maria Callahan were both charged with first-degree wanton endangerment. Chandler was also charged for failure to appear in court and Callahan was charged for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

