Scam Alert: Bell County Sheriff warns of scammer targeting area restaurants

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is warning local businesses of a new scam.

They say one local business received a call from someone claiming to be investigating a case of missing money who asked an employee and asked how much money they had in their safe.

The sheriff’s office said that person was an imposter, and if anyone else receives the call they should call the Bell County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 337-3102.

