Rain chances linger today, cooler temps continue

Rain WYMT
Rain WYMT(N/A)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 2:22 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our “moisture starved” cold front ended up finding some moisture on Sunday and, unfortunately, some of that rain will follow us into the new week.

Today and Tonight

Look for mainly cloudy skies this morning some fog patchy dense fog in spots. We’ll probably see some peeks of sunshine or maybe more than a few peeks later today, but it all depends on how much rain drifts through the region. We’ll see scattered chances for it off and on through much of the day.

Skies will start to clear some tonight as lows drop back into the mid 50s.

Extended Forecast

At this point, I think we’re dry on Tuesday. All but one model is showing that. The holdout only has a stray chance late in the day. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy skies will hang around Tuesday night with lows dropping back into the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday brings the return of our daily scattered rain chances. Those will carry us through the weekend and into early next week. Something else you will notice is a slow uptick in temperatures. We’re close to 80 on Wednesday, into the low 80s on Thursday, mid 80s on Friday, upper 80s as we start summer on Saturday and near 90 for the first full day of summer on Sunday.

If you missed the heat and humidity, it’ll be back soon enough.

