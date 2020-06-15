Advertisement

Railbird 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2020's Railbird Festival lineup has been released! (SOURCE: Railbird Festival Facebook)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Railbird Festival 2020 has been canceled.

The announcement was made on the event’s website.

The post says Railbird will return to the grounds at Keeneland August 20th through 21st of 2021.

Current ticket holders will have the opportunity to retain their tickets for Railbird 2021.

To do so you have to log into your front gate account and select the rollover option before Monday, July 13th at 8 p.m.

All ticket holders who do not select the rollover option will be automatically refunded.

