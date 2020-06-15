Advertisement

Missouri man charged in crash that killed 4 from Kentucky

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said Monday that 29-year-old Elijah Carlton Henderson was charged with four counts of DWI-causing death.
St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said Monday that 29-year-old Elijah Carlton Henderson was charged with four counts of DWI-causing death.(WDTV)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and causing the deaths of two Kentucky women and their 12-year-old daughters when his pickup truck slammed into their minivan as they were headed to a volleyball tournament.

The head-on collision happened Feb. 14 on Interstate 64 in Lake St. Louis.

Investigators say Henderson’s eastbound pickup truck crossed the median and hit a minvan, killing Carrie McCaw and her daughter, Kacey McCaw, and Lesley Prather and her daughter, Rhyan Prather.

All four were from Louisville, Kentucky, and heading to a tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.

