Man charged for stealing jeep then setting it on fire

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested after Mingo County deputies say he stole a jeep and later set fire to it Sunday.

Deputies say Rush Dials, from Williamson stole the Jeep Renegade from Airport Bottom in the Delbarton area.

When deputies tried to pull Dials over, they say he took off.

They later found the Jeep on fire at the top of Beech Creek Mountain. Dials was found nearby.

Deputies have charged Dials with grand larceny, fleeing, destruction of property, and arson.