Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

DEADLY CRASH-LAKE ST. LOUIS

Missouri man charged in crash that killed 4 from Kentucky

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and causing the deaths of two Kentucky women and their 12-year-old daughters when his pickup truck slammed into their minivan as they were headed to a volleyball tournament. St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said Monday that 29-year-old Elijah Carlton Henderson was charged with four counts of DWI-causing death. The head-on collision happened Feb. 14 on Interstate 64 in Lake St. Louis. Investigators say Henderson’s eastbound pickup truck crossed the median and hit a minvan, killing Carrie McCaw and her daughter, Kacey McCaw, and Lesley Prather and her daughter, Rhyan Prather. All four were from Louisville, Kentucky, and heading to a tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.

SKATE PARK SHOOTING

1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting near Kentucky skate park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Louisville, Kentucky say a shooting near a skate park has left one person dead and four others wounded. Louisville police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley says officers responding to the shooting early Sunday found three people with gunshot wounds at the scene. The Courier Journal reports one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were taken to a hospital in serious condition. Officers later located two more shooting victims who were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say none of the victims appears to be the shooter.

AMERICA PROTESTS-BEYONCE-KENTUCKY

Beyoncé wants officers charged in black woman's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Beyoncé has joined the call for charges against officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, a black woman gunned down by officers who burst into her home in Kentucky. Beyoncé said in a letter Sunday to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron that the three Louisville police officers must be held accountable. The officers have been placed on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated. Taylor was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13. No drugs were found at her home. After days of protests and calls for reform, the city of Louisville last week banned the used of controversial no-knock warrants.

BOURBON FESTIVAL POSTPONED

Kentucky Bourbon Festival postponed 1 month due to virus

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A festival that shows off one of Kentucky’s iconic products is being postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said the Kentucky Bourbon Festival was pushed forward a month and is now scheduled for Oct. 15 to 18 in Bardstown. The festival's website says last September’s 28th annual festival drew some 50,000 visitors from 40 states and more than 20 countries for its activities and concerts. Festival President and COO Randy Prasse says officials will continue monitoring government, health and tourism industry advice and also rely on its own best practices as planning continues.

ADULTING CLASS

Univ. of Kentucky offers online summer adulting class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — If you need help adulting, the University of Kentucky now offers a class for that. WKYT-TV reports Adulting 101 will be offered online this summer and is geared toward teenagers who are getting ready to leave home for the real world. The class will delve into several topics including cooking and nutrition, financial management, online safety and roommate etiquette. The course begins June 16 and lasts for eight weeks.

JEFFERSON DAVIS STATUE-KENTUCKY

Governor has role in Davis statue's removal from Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Having led the push to take down a statue of Jefferson Davis, Kentucky's governor had a ceremonial role in its removal from the state Capitol. Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday pushed the button to a rig that lifted the marble statue off its pedestal in the Capitol Rotunda. Beshear tweeted a photo showing the statue to the Confederate president being hoisted. It was a sudden and dramatic departure for a statue that advocates wanted removed for years. On Friday, a state commission voted to move the statue to a state historic site in southern Kentucky where Davis was born.