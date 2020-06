MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A large rock slide closed Route 1274 in Menifee County.

Emergency management is asking drivers to avoid the road while they work to clear it.

The slide is about four-and-a-half miles from the Route 36 side, between Ratliff Road and Coatney Mountain Road.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.