Advertisement

KSP cancels in person Trooper Island camp, offers virtual alternative

(WYMT)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in its 55 year history, the annual Kentucky State Police Trooper Island camp for kids across the state is canceled, or at least the in-person version of it is.

KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer announced the news Monday morning, but said he challenged the camp staff to find an alternative, which they did.

“We have the technology and resources to bring a piece of the island to the kids – even if it is virtually,” said Brewer. “While we may not be able to interact in person, we can still connect with these young people and teach them skills they can utilize at home or when camp is back in session.”

The annual camp is usually held on an island in Dale Hollow Lake and serves nearly 800 underprivileged children each year.

The first episode will air on the KSP YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/kentuckystatepolice/) and the Trooper Island Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TrooperIslandCamp/) on June 30th at 10:00 a.m.

After that, there will be two episodes each week during the month of July for children to watch and participate in. Each episode will feature an activity that campers would do if they were at the island. It will also include a downloadable activity kids can do at home.

Officials say if a camper misses an episode, it will be uploaded to the Trooper Island Camp website along with the activity.

KSP will use the hashtag #VirtualTrooperIsland and welcome parents to share photos or videos of their child during the camp episodes on KSP social media or through the agency website, which will be used for a special graduation ceremony in August.

The virtual camp is open to everyone. Parents can register their kids online at http://www.ksponline.org/TIslandVirtualCamp/

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBT workers.

Eastern Kentucky News

Rescue squad member hit by car at scene of deadly Wayne Co. crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Deputies are investigating after a member of the Wayne County Rescue Squad was hit by a car.

National

Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: 1 hours ago
Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

International

US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea

Updated: 2 hours ago
The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

Latest News

Regional

Bomb squad detonates package thrown at justice complex in Cincinnati

Updated: 5 hours ago
The bomb squad X-rayed the package and detonated it as a precaution, the sheriff's office said.

State

Kentucky Bourbon Festival postponed 1 month due to virus

Updated: 5 hours ago
The festival will now be held in October.

National

US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea

Updated: 5 hours ago
The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

National

Grim blame game over COVID deaths in besieged nursing homes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press
A grim blame game with partisan overtones is breaking out over COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents, a tiny slice of the population that represents a shockingly high proportion of Americans who have perished in the pandemic.

Regional

Bill allowing students in Tennessee to leave school for religious study awaits signature from Gov. Lee

Updated: 6 hours ago
If Gov. Lee signs the bill into law, it will take effect during the 2020-21 academic year and for the following years after.

Crime

Man charged for stealing Jeep then setting it on fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Deputies say Rush Dials, from Williamson stole the Jeep Renegade from Airport Bottom in the Delbarton area.