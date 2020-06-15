KSP cancels in person Trooper Island camp, offers virtual alternative

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in its 55 year history, the annual Kentucky State Police Trooper Island camp for kids across the state is canceled, or at least the in-person version of it is.

KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer announced the news Monday morning, but said he challenged the camp staff to find an alternative, which they did.

“We have the technology and resources to bring a piece of the island to the kids – even if it is virtually,” said Brewer. “While we may not be able to interact in person, we can still connect with these young people and teach them skills they can utilize at home or when camp is back in session.”

The annual camp is usually held on an island in Dale Hollow Lake and serves nearly 800 underprivileged children each year.

The first episode will air on the KSP YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/kentuckystatepolice/) and the Trooper Island Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TrooperIslandCamp/) on June 30th at 10:00 a.m.

After that, there will be two episodes each week during the month of July for children to watch and participate in. Each episode will feature an activity that campers would do if they were at the island. It will also include a downloadable activity kids can do at home.

Officials say if a camper misses an episode, it will be uploaded to the Trooper Island Camp website along with the activity.

KSP will use the hashtag #VirtualTrooperIsland and welcome parents to share photos or videos of their child during the camp episodes on KSP social media or through the agency website, which will be used for a special graduation ceremony in August.

The virtual camp is open to everyone. Parents can register their kids online at http://www.ksponline.org/TIslandVirtualCamp/

