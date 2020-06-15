Kentucky News Digest 8:30 am

Good morning! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville@ap.org. Becky Yonker is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless noted otherwise.

For up-to-the minute information on AP's coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Top Stories:

In Brief:

BOURBON FESTIVAL POSTPONED, from BARDSTOWN, Ky. — A festival that shows off one of Kentucky’s iconic products is being postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ADULTING CLASS, from LEXINGTON, Ky. — If you need help adulting, the University of Kentucky now offers a class for that.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to aplouisville@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, (212) 621-1900 for news and (212) 621-1918 for sports. For technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or (877) 836-9477.