Kentucky Daybook

Monday, Jun. 15 11:00 AM Lexington Urban County Council members hold a news conference to discuss Council responses to recent protests

Location: 200 E Main St, Lexington, KY

Weblinks: http://www.lexingtonky.gov/, https://twitter.com/lexingtonkygov

Contacts: Susan Straub, Lexington mayor communications, sstraub@lexingtonky.gov, 1 859 258 3111

CORPORATE DATA

Monday, Jun. 15 Ashland Global Holdings Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investor.ashland.com/index.cfm

Contacts: Seth A. Mrozek, Ashland Global Holdings Inc Investor Relations, samrozek@ashland.com, 1 859 815 3527

Tuesday, Jun. 16 National Urban League 17th Annual Legislative Policy Conference continues - National Urban League 17th Annual Legislative Policy Conference continues, held virtually. Day two speakers include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer; Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin; House Republican Whip Steve Scalise; Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Robin Kelly; Until Freedom co-founder Tamika Mallory; National Action Network President and founder Rev. Al Sharpton; National Coalition on Black Civic Participation President and CEO Melanie Campbell; LULAC National President Domingo Garcia; UNIDOSUS President and CEO Janet Murguia; Sacramento Urban League President and CEO Cassandra Jennings; T-Mobile Vice President of Federal Government and External Affairs Marie Silla-Dixon; OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates National President Sharon Wong; Louisiana state Rep. Ted James; Advancement Project Director Judith Browne Dianis; and National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial and Washington Bureau Executive Director Clint Odom

Weblinks: http://www.nul.org, https://twitter.com/NatUrbanLeague

Contacts: Teresa Candori, National Urban League, tcandori@nul.org, 1 212 558 5362

Wednesday, Jun. 17 Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum reopens - Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum reopens to the public after closing for nearly three months due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with enhanced health and safety measures and social distancing guidelines put in place

Location: Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, 117 Daviess St, Owensboro, KY

Weblinks: http://www.bluegrassmuseum.org/, https://twitter.com/bluegrasshall

Contacts: Carly Smith, Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, carly@bluegrassmuseum.org, 1 270 926 7891