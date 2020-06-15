Advertisement

Kentucky Bourbon Festival postponed 1 month due to virus

(WKYT)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A festival that shows off one of Kentucky’s iconic products is being postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said the Kentucky Bourbon Festival was pushed forward a month and is now scheduled for Oct. 15 to 18 in Bardstown.

The festival’s website says last September’s 28th annual festival drew some 50,000 visitors from 40 states and more than 20 countries for its activities and concerts.

Festival President and COO Randy Prasse says officials will continue monitoring government, health and tourism industry advice and also rely on its own best practices as planning continues.

