Kentucky Alliance against Racist and Political Repression present demands of accountability for LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The group Kentucky Alliance against Racist and Political Repression met with the public on Sunday, calling for accountability of the LMPD officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

In a meeting located at the Carl Braden Memorial Center on West Broadway, the group said that changes had to be considered by police to allow for more accountability of officers.

This comes as the three officers involved in a search warrant at Taylor’s apartment have not been fired or charged.

The group brought up multiple allegations against LMPD officer Brett Hankison, including sexual abuse allegations that are currently under investigation.

They are asking Mayor Greg Fischer to take action.

“We are demanding Mayor Greg Fischer fire these officers as other agencies have done around the country,” group member Brad Harrison said. “And deal with any wrongful termination lawsuits that arise from that.”

Mayor Greg Fischer has said that the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor can’t be fired because of laws currently in place.

On Friday, Metro Council President David James said that Fischer’s statement was not true, and the Mayor could fire the officers

