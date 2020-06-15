Football teams around the mountains return to the field

(WYMT) - The fall sports season is still in the balance, but a number of schools around the Commonwealth took the first step back on Monday.

There are a number of teams around the mountains looking to make it back to Kroger Field. The Paintsville Tigers and the Johnson Central Golden Eagles competed for a state title last year, but this year they are just happy to be on a field.

“Very exciting cause we’ve had three months of sitting at home, trying to work out the best we can, using any machines at our disposal. I can run at lakes, but now it feels a lot better to get back in the weight room, back on the field and actually get in the work we need to get in,” said Johnson Central Senior, Zach Russell.

“It’s great. With the virus and stuff, it’s been real hard to practice and we’ve been missing our teammates and it’s just great to be back together and be able to work as a team,” added Paintsville Senior, Nate Marsillett.

In the Cumberland Valley region, two teams are just as excited about getting back to work.

However, the excitement did not defer Bell County and Corbin from following the guidelines set by Governor Beshear. With the nine players to one coach ratio, schools had to get creative, with Bell County practicing in their choir room, and Corbin using the football field.

Although there are extra safety precautions in place, both coaches said Monday felt like Christmas morning.

“Well we’re all tickled to death I don’t think there’s not a football player in the state of Kentucky that wouldn’t be glad to be in the weight room this morning or be out on the field just running,” said Dudley Hilton, Bell County Head Coach.

“Myself and all the coaches like I said we’re like little kids waiting to open them Christmas gifts you know. So we’re all excited and all the kids were too this morning. Super excited to get started,” added Tom Greer, Corbin Head Coach.

