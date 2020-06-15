Advertisement

Football teams around the mountains return to the field

The fall sports season is still in the balance, but a number of schools around the Commonwealth took the first step back on Monday.
Football teams back on the field
Football teams back on the field(WYMT)
By Camille Gear and Willie Hope
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - The fall sports season is still in the balance, but a number of schools around the Commonwealth took the first step back on Monday.

There are a number of teams around the mountains looking to make it back to Kroger Field. The Paintsville Tigers and the Johnson Central Golden Eagles competed for a state title last year, but this year they are just happy to be on a field.

“Very exciting cause we’ve had three months of sitting at home, trying to work out the best we can, using any machines at our disposal. I can run at lakes, but now it feels a lot better to get back in the weight room, back on the field and actually get in the work we need to get in,” said Johnson Central Senior, Zach Russell.

“It’s great. With the virus and stuff, it’s been real hard to practice and we’ve been missing our teammates and it’s just great to be back together and be able to work as a team,” added Paintsville Senior, Nate Marsillett.

In the Cumberland Valley region, two teams are just as excited about getting back to work.

However, the excitement did not defer Bell County and Corbin from following the guidelines set by Governor Beshear. With the nine players to one coach ratio, schools had to get creative, with Bell County practicing in their choir room, and Corbin using the football field.

Although there are extra safety precautions in place, both coaches said Monday felt like Christmas morning.

“Well we’re all tickled to death I don’t think there’s not a football player in the state of Kentucky that wouldn’t be glad to be in the weight room this morning or be out on the field just running,” said Dudley Hilton, Bell County Head Coach.

“Myself and all the coaches like I said we’re like little kids waiting to open them Christmas gifts you know. So we’re all excited and all the kids were too this morning. Super excited to get started,” added Tom Greer, Corbin Head Coach.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Former UK Pitcher in action overseas

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Tommy Pool
Despite baseball leagues on hold in North America, one former Kentucky player is still in action on the diamond.

Sports

Oh Canada! Breathitt County’s William Long receiving international recruiting attention

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Breathitt County's William Long receiving international interest.

Sports

NCAA recommends schools use Election Day in November as day off to encourage athletes to vote

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT
College athletes have used their voices to call for social change in the United States since the death of George Floyd last month sparked protests around the world.

Sports

Kentucky Punter Grant McKinniss enters transfer portal

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT
Kentucky's kicker, Grant McKinniss, enters the transfer portal ahead of senior season.

Latest News

Sports

No team workouts, no problem

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Tommy Pool
Despite team workouts on hold, high school athletes continue to stay in shape preparing for upcoming season and goals.

Sports

A Mountain Basketball strong hold sees outdoor courts re-energized

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
Outdoor basketball courts at a Clay County park are repaired, restoring pride and tradition to a county that loves its basketball.

Sports

Louisa native Chandler Shepherd waiting, working for MLB return

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Chandler Shepherd waiting in the wings for the MLB to come back.

Sports

Max Duffy named first-team preseason All-American by Walter Camp

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT
Max Duffy earns preseason All-American honors from Walter Camp.

Mid-South Football

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:42 AM EDT
Mid-South Conference football 2019 photos

Sports

Mid-South Conference reveals revised 2020 football schedule

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:27 AM EDT
|
By Willie Hope and NAIA Release
Mid-South Conference releases 2020 schedule